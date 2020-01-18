2nd Amendment protest held at John Dam Plaza

RICHLAND, WA- Over 100 supporters of the Constitution and 2nd Amendment rallied in John Dam Plaza in Richland on Saturday.

Protesters waved American flags and held passionate speeches talking about what they believe to be is an injustice against their rights. The people at the rally said the protest had more to do with the Constitution itself rather than specifically the 2nd Amendment.



"If you get rid of the 2nd Amendment all the other Bill of Rights will tumble," said Mike Wingfield the rally organizer.

A large portion of the rally was however centered around new legislation that deals with certain measures of gun control such as Initiative 1639. Wingfield hopes today's rally was a message to those in the area that if they want to keep their rights that they have to let their voices be heard.

"I'm trying to send a message of don't be apathetic get out there and vote don't sit on the sidelines it's too important we cannot lose this right," said Wingfield. "We cannot lose our constitutional rights we got to do everything we can to make sure that this does not happen."

The group hopes rallies such as this one allow their voices to be heard by state representatives.