The Washington State Department of Agriculture secured almost $1 million in emergency food assistance for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), following efforts from the Senate Appropriations Committee.
The $918,000 in funding is through the American Rescue Plan and is the latest improvement to TEFAP as the Food Nutrition Service focuses on communities it currently underserves. Federally, moves are being made to expand the reach TEFAP has in remote, rural and Tribal communities. The Washington state Department of Agriculture has launched a Reach and Resiliency project, partnering with nine eligible agencies to fix gaps in coverage.
“Food banks, soup kitchens, and food pantries have provided critical relief to so many families in Washington state,” said Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.), senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “Yet for too many people in Washington state, these resources have been hard to reach—especially for people living in remote, rural or other communities who have borne the brunt of this pandemic.”
TEFAP provides emergency food assistance at no cost. The USDA buys quality, nutritious food through TEFAP for state agencies. States choose agencies to distribute the food to local agencies, like soup kitchens and food pantries.
“No one should have to wonder how they’ll get their next meal, so it’s important we make it as easy as possible for people to get the help they need,” said Senator Murray. “I am proud to have secured federal dollars [to] keep families fed in Washington state. I’m going to keep fighting to deliver funding to expand programs like this to make sure no one in Washington state goes hungry.”
