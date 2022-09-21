OLYMPIA, Wash.-
The White House recently released its estimates for the number of borrowers eligible for President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in each state.
"These numbers make clear what an enormous difference President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan will make for borrowers across Washington state," said U.S. Senator Patty Murray, (D-WA).
The estimated number of borrowers eligible for any amount of loan forgiveness in Washington state is 697,600.
It is estimated that 323,900 borrowers in Washington are eligible for full student loan forgiveness.
"This relief is lifting stress off people's shoulders and is going to help borrowers and their families make rent, put food on the table, and build a better future," said Murray.
