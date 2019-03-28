CONNELL, WA - To help eliminate leukemia, Connell High School presents their own elimination match: hosting 13 WWE superstars to help fight cancer.

Hulk Hogan, Rey Mysterio, and even Ronda Rousey - just to name a few of the superstars present at this event - in an attempt to kick cancer's butt.

For one night, the Connell High School gymnasium was transformed into a wrestling ring for their third annual Wrestlemania Body Slam cancer event.

The school raised nearly $25,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Pennies for Patients; as a result, they got to see some high flying, showboating, and even some old fashioned beat downs.

But despite butt whoopings, for some of the performers the pain was definitely worth it.

"The reason it's important, brother, it's for that little boy right over there," said "Hulk Hogan". "Seeing that smile in his eyes is why it's important, brother. We all have to live on this Earth. Some people got it harder than others."

And that little boy is Joshua, who has also had to endure a tough battle with a blood cancer himself. But it was all smiles from him as he got a chance to hold the championship belt.

It's not too late to donate to this cause: you can find all the information at the Connell High School website.