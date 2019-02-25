SUNNYSIDE, WA - A shooting that happened back in 2010 is being revised once again.

On March 26, 2010 police responded to a call of shots fired at the Ricos Tacos Guadalajara restaurant in Sunnyside.

When police arrived they found one person dead and two others injured.

Witnesses identified five suspects and one of the was in court on Monday.

Juvenal Moreno-Garcia, 34 is one of the five suspects and after nearly nine years since the shooting he had his first court appearance for this case.

Garcia had been living in Canada under a different name and was just recently extradited back to the U.S.

He is being held for two accounts of first degree premeditated murder and a first degree assault with a deadly weapon and use of force.

The judge set bail at $2 million and Garcia is expected to be back in court on March 8th.

Evidence from the scene indicated there was more than one shooter and that over 30 shots were fired while the victims and other bystanders were inside the restaurant.

Witnesses told police the suspects entered the restaurant with loaded weapons.

They also said two suspects held the victim that died as someone else shot him.

Garcia is the first of the five identified suspects to be in court for this shooting.