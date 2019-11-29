YAKIMA, WA - The U.S. Census Bureau is now recruiting hundreds of temporary Census Takers in Yakima in advance of its Nonresponse Follow Up Operation for the 2020 Census.

The pay rate is $14.50 per hour.

Apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.

The primary purpose of the Nonresponse Follow Up Operation is to count people in person at housing units who have not self-responded to the decennial census questionnaire. Census Takers visit and enumerate those households. This operation requires more field workers than any other operation for the national population count which occurs every 10 years. Nonresponse Follow Up is an integral part of the 2020 Census program that ensures a complete and accurate count.

The decennial count influences how hundreds of billions of dollars from more than 100 federal programs are distributed to states and localities each year.

For more information about 2020 Census jobs, call 1-855-JOB-2020.