Yakima, WA - When we lay our loved ones down to rest we expect them to be able to rest in peace. When a Yakima family buried their daughter, Jayne, at West Hills Memorial Park this is what they expected.
The Pittman's buried Jayne in 2015 after she passed away from a medical problem. Since then, every time they've gone to visit her, Jayne's headstone is in poor condition.
Jayne's parents, Dave and Penny Pittman, said the grass is always overgrown and there's morning glory and other plants surrounding the headstone.
"I just think if their loved ones were here, is that how they'd want their loved ones treated?" Dave Pittman said.
Dave began trimming the grass around his daughter's headstone as well as the neighboring ones. He's been doing this for six years now. However, a few weeks ago, the couple found a letter duct taped to their daughter's headstone from the maintenance supervisor saying they had to stop.
"I was angry, very mad, very upset because of the fact that they have our phone numbers," Penny Pittman said. "We have our names on our headstone and we plan to be buried here beside her so they have all of the information in the file and to have somebody tape a note to her headstone it was just... I don't know it made us very angry."
The Pittman's reached out to the owners of the cemetery and received an apology letter back that didn't address their concerns about maintenance.
I reached out to them as well but they did not want to offer comment.
Jayne's parents said they paid a hefty maintenance fee when they bought her plot and they expected it to be maintained once a week. They just want the cemetery to do what they advertise.
Penny Pittman said she's thought of exhuming her daughter's body from the cemetery but Dave wouldn't agree to it.
"Our daughter's been through enough," Dave Pittman said. "My wife's family, parents, grandparents they've been through enough. You know we don't want to move them. We just want them to have the respect to have their headstones taken care of."
The Pittman's will continue to clean their daughter's headstone and surrounding headstones because they say that's all they can do for her now.