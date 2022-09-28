KENNEWICK, Wash.-
On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time.
Following the fire, Branden Gradin, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the neighborhood. He took the dog into his home and later found out that the teenaged Lhaso Apso, belonged to the homeowner who was hospitalized.
Gradin doesn't know the name of the dog, or of the neighbor, but he was "happy to let the dog stay here while the man recovers from his injuries."
The dog only has one eye and Gradin is affectionately calling him "Spot."
Gradin contacted KNDU News to try and track down the homeowner and we have put him in contact with the Kennewick Fire Department.
The resident burned in the fire was transported to Harborview Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.
Anyone with any information that could help connect these two neighbors can contact KNDU News at NEWS@KNDU or call 509-737-6725.
