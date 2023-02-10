Neighbor shoots neighbor on Outlook Rd in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - One person is in custody after a shooting in Sunnyside, according to Yakima County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. 

The incident involved two neighbors on the 3000 block of Outlook Road around 9 p.m. on February 10, according to Schilperoort. One neighbor shot another in the leg. There is currently no known motive. 

One person is in custody and traffic is not impacted. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.