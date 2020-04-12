Neighborhood kids give Easter treats to elderly neighbors

RICHLAND, WA- Due to the Coronavirus many Easter traditions that families enjoy during the holiday have been canceled. The Salas family in Richland has chosen to start a new Easter tradition and that's make Easter cards for their neighbors they can't currently see face to face. The idea came from the kids in the family, Bloom and Juan Jr, who wanted to let their neighbors know they are still thinking of them.
"They came up with an idea of making the paper hugs, the bunnies with the little hands on them to pass them out and give to all their friends in the neighborhood," said Kenya Salas.
The Salas family took those bunnies to each door and put them on the mailbox as a way to give a hug to people they can no longer see. The bunnies had messages such as "Happy Easter" and "we are all in this together" to encourage others who might be down.
"We've had multiple of our neighbors come by and say thank you to the kids through the window," said Kenya Salas. "Everybody is super happy that's what we wanted we wanted to bring some joy to our neighbors."