Neighborhood voices concerns about potential supportive housing in Pasco

PASCO, WA- Residents in an east Pasco neighborhood are concerned that a new potential supportive housing complex may make their community unsafe.

The proposed housing complex would help combat the homeless problem in the Tri-Cities by giving people who are chronically homeless a permanent home. Many residents feel that their side of the Tri-Cities is chosen too often when structures to help the homeless are proposed.

"We aren't against the homeless but we are against the concentration of the homeless here in East Pasco," said Demetris Kinsey a resident of the neighborhood. "They bought the mission last year and put that there now they say that's not enough. When is it going to stop West Pasco doesn't have any."

According to Catholic Charities Eastern Washington, the organization trying to build the structure, the proposed piece of land is the ideal spot. They say the spot is ideal because of the resources surrounding the area that they believe will help combat homelessness in the Tri-Cities.

"This was a parcel that's close to transportation and it's going to be close to groceries for our residents and we are able to find great services on site," said Jonathan Mallahn who is the Vice President of Housing for Catholic Charities Eastern Washington.

Another concern residents have is the safety for their children. Some of the residents who will potentially be living at the proposed complex will be fighting substance abuse. That concerns the neighboring residents because of the amount of children living in the neighborhood. But Catholic Charities Eastern Washington believes they are equipped to deal with such concerns and they have never had anyone harmed at their other locations.

"The residents really have nothing to worry about from our residents," said Mallahn. "We will be having case managers, peer support and behavioral health substance abuse treatment on site so our residents will be able to get the help they need to be well."

The biggest issue residents have is they feel Catholic Charities and the city of Pasco are not taking into consideration their concerns. They plan on voicing these concerns once again in Tuesday's City Council vote. That's where the city plans on voting on whether or not Catholic Charities Eastern Washington can purchase the proposed land.

"Hopefully they can extend it and look into it more," said Veronica Perez a neighborhood resident. "Hopefully they talk to our neighbors, our east Pasco neighborhood and see with more information and them knowing more about the issue and who is going to be living in that facility I think that will help."