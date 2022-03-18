YAKIMA, Wash. —
By the end of February this year, the City of Yakima reported the Nelson Dam removal project is 80% complete in a five-page status briefing released this week. This follows the first phase of in-water work.
The project began in August 2021 to improve dish passage, sediment continuity, flow conveyance, water supply reliability and decrease flood risks. Since beginning the project, several goals have been reached. Dam removal started at the fish ladder and continued along the Naches River. Riverbed material was removed, then replaced with approximately 9,800 tons foundation rock, infill sediment, engineered streambed material and weir boulders.
Several changes have been made in order to complete the work, including a temporary bypass channel and a sheetpile and bulk bag cofferdam. These will be closed when the removal work is complete.
The next phase will feature the installation of a temporary bridge and a cofferdam for continued dewatering and further work through this July, the end of this in-water work window. On top of removing the remainder of the Nelson Dam, there are also plans for a temporary irrigation structure, sluiceway and intake irrigation and construction, mechanical and electrical provisions and the demolition of existing water intake and screening structures.
The project has also focused on rescuing and relocating fish throughout the project. The following were reported caught and released by the fish salvage and relocation team:
- 104 juvenile O. mykiss (four injuries and three deaths)
- 74 Chinook Salmon juveniles (2 injuries)
- 22 Coho Salmon juveniles
