Pasco, WA - After receiving a $500,000 donation to Neo's Nation Animal Foundation, Julie Chambers can now face a maximum of 40 years with charges of felony theft and money laundering.
In court documents we obtained, the money received via donations back in February were not used as intended by the donor. The property in question was purchased in cash by Chambers after withdrawing $300,000 from the foundation bank account into her personal account.
Chambers' real estate agent said that Julie did not provide a band account with her name on it.
She then showed her agent a she had sufficient funds to purchase the $362,000 home by transferring from the foundation into her personal bank account.
Once the home was purchase, it was put for rent. The tenant was notified of the way the house was purchased and state that, "Julie made statements that she was planning on selling the house quickly and would be moving to California in the near future."
The house was put on sale by Julie Chambers just last month.
Authorities were notified back in June which prompted the investigation
In July the case was handed over to Franklin County Sheriff's Office due to a conflict of interest.