Pasco, WA - Neo's Nation Animal Foundation was created in December of 2020 by Julie Chambers. In January of 2021, the foundation won a bid over who would take over the TCAS.
Now, the foundation along with Julie Chambers and two others; Rebecca Howard and Justin Hernandez, are facing litigation by the city of Pasco for wrongfully using donation money.
The non-profit, according to the Secretary of State, has yet to list a governor on their non-profit paperwork.
Neo's Nation Animal Foundation has until December 31st of this year to list one in its manual report.
If they fail to do say, the non-profit will then have four months to list one before it is dissolved.
The case has since been transferred over to the Franklin County Sheriff's department.