RICHLAND, Wash. -
A new robot unveiled at Kadlec Regional Medical Center cost the hospital $2 million.
The robot is the second of its kind for the hospital.
According to Dr. Luay Allabouni having more than one will help with a bottleneck that can sometimes force patients to be moved or delay surgeries.
He said the device will be used for cancer surgeries most of the time.
The robot also helps make surgery less invasive according to Allabouni.
“Your surgery is more precise, lower blood loss and faster recovery - faster return of function,” he said.
The robot gives doctors a more three-dimensional look at the area and moves more like a hand with accurate wrist movement.
“Your brain interprets the tissue movement as feelings because you already know how to do the surgery,” he said.
In the time since he trained on it, he said he's done close to 1000 surgeries using the robot.
