PASCO, WA - New airlines is coming to the Tri-Cities Airport with one-way fares to Hollywood California starting at $19.
Avelo Airlines premiered April 8, 2021 at Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) with travel-inspiring routes and bag-packing low fares. Avelo will offer everyday low fares coupled with a smooth and convenient travel experience, flying non-stop unserved routes between BUR and 11 destinations across the Western U.S.
Flights are now open for booking at aveloair.com
“Avelo has a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel,” said Avelo Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “People are ready to reconnect with family and friends and explore new places. Avelo is a different and better kind of airline, built from scratch to offer an affordable, convenient and caring travel experience.”