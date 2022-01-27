WASHINGTON – Now available across the state, a new app called MyShake sends alerts before an earthquake occurs. The free app was designed by seismologists at the University of California.
The app is partnered with ShakeAlert, from the U.S. Geological Survey, which identifies and categorizes earthquakes early on through seismological observation. ShakeAlert then sends the information to MyShake and its other partners. These partners provide notifications for those in impacted areas, hopefully before larger waves arrive.
The hope is that through early diagnosis and notification, the warning system will save money and lives over time. Motion sensors will notice waves that people can’t, and notifies them to drop, cover and hold on.