YAKIMA, WA - Drink'n Games is the newest arcade bar to open in Yakima.

Owner Jamie Burns said, "It's something new, something we haven't had before and it'll bring young kids who are into the stuff their parents are in. It's also going to bring in a whole different crowd who remembers them from their childhood."

The arcade features over 30 different arcade games, pool tables, dart boards, and basket shooters.

The grand opening is on Saturday starting at 9 p.m.

They are located at 509 W Yakima Ave.