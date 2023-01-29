New art exhibit opening at WSU Tri-Cities called Hanford Reach: In the Atomic Field

RICHLAND, Wash. —
A new multimedia art exhibit is expected to open WSU Tri-Cities called "Hanford Reach: In the Atomic Field."
The exhibit features photography, sound and video all located in the Consolidated Information Center on campus.
WSU Tri-Cities will be hosting and opening reception for the exhibition from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday February 2.
The free event is open to the public and will be available until April 14th.
Glenna Cole Allee, the artist, explores the environmental and cultural legacies of the Hanford Site through her art.
Mural size photos and floor-projected video frame a sound collage.
Interviews with Hanford scientists and engineers, Native American elders, displaced farmers, farm-worker advocated, Downwinders and a conversation recorded with a hibakusha (atomic bomb survivor) are played throughout the exhibit.
“I wanted to create a different kind of work that would put these different narratives, extremely different experiences," said Allee, "in one space and see what would happen while holding them all in respect."
Allee invited Michael Paulus (videographer), Jon Leidecker (sound design) and Gregory Cosmo Haun (animation) to collaborate on the exhibit.
The show will have a print of the poem "Plume" by a Richland native and former Washington State poet Laureate Kathleen Flenniken.
