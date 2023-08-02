ELLENSBURG, Wash.- A new art show celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Ellensburg Rodeo is set to open during the First Friday Art Walk on August 4.
Nuwave Gallery's "Modern Americana" show features 14 artists from across Washington and will be open from August 3 to October 2.
The show captures the enduring spirit that unites community, while celebrating the Ellensburg Rodeo's century of tradition through art according to the Nuwave gallery.
More information on the artists featured in "Modern Americana" and their work can be found through the Nuwave Gallery. The gallery is located at 115 W. 3rd Ave in Ellensburg.
