KENNEWICK, WA- For many African-Americans across America finding a place where you can get your haircut can be difficult and the Tri-Cities is no different. But now that is a thing of the past as local barber Julius Gladney known by most in the community as "Juice" opened his doors to the only black owned barbershop in the Tri-Cities called Juice G's Barbershop. Although it's only been open for a few weeks many of Juice's clients are impressed.
"Just to get that cultural experience here in the Tri-Cities there is not too many areas where you can go and be around this type of culture," said Keith Harwell who is a long time client of Gladney.
Although the shop is a safe space for African-Americans Juice wants everyone to come in and get a cut.
"I hope it's a place where everybody's comfortable first of all from my barbers to my clients to their clients to walk ins to all races," said Gladney.
The address for the barbershop is 3311 W Clearwater Ave Suite D110, Kennewick, WA 99336.