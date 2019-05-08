New batting facility opens in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - D-BAT Columbia Basin opened in March and brings a new premiere baseball and softball facility to the Tri-Cities.

Tammy and Bob Benson, the owners of the facility, decided to open this business after noticing the need for one in the area.

While raising three daughters who all played sports growing up, Tammy and Bob noticed the lack of access to an indoor facility that would allow their daughters to practice and hone in their skills. This inspired them to team up with the D-Bat franchise, originally founded in Texas.

D-BAT Columbia Basin features numerous batting cages, two golf simulators and three pitching tunnels.

The grand opening for the facility will be on May 17, 2019 but the business is already up and running.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Sunday from noon to 6 p.m

D-BAT Columbia Basin is located at 6416 W. Hood Place, Suite 150, Kennewick.

For more information head to: https://www.facebook.com/dbatcolumbiabasin/