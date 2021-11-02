\YAKIMA, WA - Cookiez Classic Cutz celebrated its grand opening with five-dollar haircuts for all during November. Active and inactive military get a free haircut on November 11th.
A portion of every cut goes straight into supporting veteran suicide awareness.
"I'm not in it for the money, I love to donate so that's what we're going to do," said owner, Kati Meador, "a lot of people don't know that, that rate is really, really high."
Meador has been cutting hair for ten years now. She said she is more of a therapist than a hairstylist since the pandemic.
"The depression rate has skyrocketed, anyone that lives in this valley knows that there's a need," said Meador.
Meador said she just wants people to feel loved and beautiful while at the shop, and they don't need to be rich to be beautiful.
Meador also specializes in haircuts for people with autism or any sensory issues. She said her brother has autism and is a big part of where she is today.
"He has taught me what it is to have patience, to have a big heart, how to slow down and I love my brother so much for that because now I can offer those skills," said Meador.
Meador has an emotional support dog, Lana, at the shop that helps calm and distracts those clients.
"So we can do our job as quickly as possible to make these kids look as good as they can in such an overwhelming environment," said Meador.
Want to know the tastiest part?
With every haircut, people get a free home-baked cookie. Yum!