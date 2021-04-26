OLYMPIA, WA - On Monday Gov. Inslee signed into law House Bill 1356, banning certain mascots, logos or teams that are quote uniquely discriminatory in singling out the Native American community for cultural appropriation.
Others who support the bill say such mascots do not honor individual tribes, instead they dehumanize Native Americans and parody what indigenous people look like.
However, if a school is located in a county that is adjacent to a tribal reservation the school has the opportunity to consult with that tribe. And if the tribe authorizes the use of the name then no changes will need to be made.
Kamiakin High School in Kennewick plans to do just that, a rep tell us quote:
"The Kamiakin High School name and mascot, the braves, were selected to honor Chief Kamiakin. The district's intent is to consult with the Yakama National Tribal Council and seek their authorization," Robyn Chastin, Director of Communications & Public Relations for the Kennewick School District told NBC Right Now.
NBC Right Now also reached out to the Pasco School District about Chiawana High School, whose mascot is a River Hawk.
Shane Edignger, a rep for the district says the River Hawk mascot is also known as an osprey and is portrayed as a bird, therefore will not be affected by the new law.
As part of the bill the state superintendent's office will create a grant program to help affected schools with financial costs as they transition into new mascots changes.
State education leaders say there are about 30 schools in Washington that currently use Native American mascots, logos or symbols. Nationwide that number is more than 1,900.