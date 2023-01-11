OLYMPIA, Wash. —
A new proposed legislation by Sen. T'wina Nobles (D) and Rep. Marcus Riccelli (D) would grant students in grade K-12 access to a free breakfast and lunch.
House Bill 1238/Senate Bill 5339 would require all schools in the state to provide free breakfast and lunch, meaning school meals are part of basic education. However, this would mean the state would required to increase funding for schools to provide meals.
“Access to nutritious food is a key component to the health and wellbeing of children,” said Riccelli. “Hungry kids can’t learn and by providing meals to any student who wants one, we’re taking an effective and meaningful step toward ensuring that children won’t go hungry in our schools.”
The meals would be provided to students who request meals. The hope? End the stigma of free lunches and help reduce the shame students may feel for using free-and-reduced lunch programs.
1.1 Washington students are expected to have the same access to school meals, something that helped reduce childhood hunger during the pandemic.
“Student success cannot be limited by a family’s ability to afford food. To advance student’s chances at success, we need to make investments, especially into their most basic needs,” said Nobles. “As a mom and a former educator, I know hunger can be a barrier to education, and students can’t learn when they’re hungry. This legislation will ensure that our students’ attention will be on their education and not on where their next meal is coming from.”
As of now, Washington Legislators have been improving school breakfast and lunch programs over the last decade. This was partly because of the Breakfast After the Bell in 2018 (HB 1508), requiring schools to participate in the USDA Community Eligibility Program (CEP) in 2020 (HB 2660). Providing funding to morw schools required to participate in CEP as recently as 2022 (HB 1878).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.