New cafe in Kennewick offers recovering adults a sober social space

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A new social forum for adults in recovery is opening in the Tri-Cities; The Grind Recovery Cafe offers a sober social space for people working to get clean. The cafe hopes to fulfill recovering individuals’ need for social interaction with like-minded people, creating an easy path to a rebuilt social network, while also easily connecting them to other resources.
“Our mission is simply to provide a safe environment for individuals to rebuild a healthy social network, engaging in clean and sober relationships and community-led therapeutic activities to enhance life skills, occupations readiness, and self-awareness,” said the press release from Stay Anchored Recovery Services, the nonprofit organization through which The Grind was created.
The Grind was created to serve those in active recovery, but it’s open to the public. Coffee is served by donation and all proceeds go toward providing services for those in recovery, according to the press release.
“Specifically, 100% of the proceeds will be used to provide direct services that enhance the life-skills or general well-being of those who are actively working to overcome an addiction or maintain their path to recovery,” said the nonprofit.
The Grind Recovery Cafe is now open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 925 S Auburn Street. Weekend hours are coming soon, according to Stay Anchored Recovery Services.
There are numerous ways to get involved, for those who are interested. A donors wall at The Grind will feature “bricks of our community,” which can be sponsored. Volunteers are needed to help serve the community while the cafe is open. Donations are also still needed for plenty of items, including pastries, coffee, toiletries, paper foods, cleaning products, educational supplies and games. Visit The Grind for more information, or email StayAnchored.info@gmail.com.
To sponsor or host a community-led activity, skill-building class or other demonstration for those in recovery at The Grind, email StayAnchored.info@gmail.com.
