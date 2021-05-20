YAKIMA, WA - The recent semi-conductor chip shortage has caused delays in many electronics, including cars.
With fewer new cars coming in, many local car dealerships are willing to pay top dollar for used cars to fill their inventory.
Right now, Steve Hahn's is offering to buy used cars for 120 times the price of Kelly Blue Book.
"That's pretty unheard of, to drive something for a year-and-a-half, two years and break even on it," said Steve Hahn's general manager, Josh Krueger.
Instead of 20-30 new cars each month to replenish inventory, Steve Hahn's received zero new cars in May said, Krueger.
Krueger said if people are wanting to buy a new car, now is the time.
"Unfortunately, in today’s market with the supply, customers come in and think about it but that car might be gone the next day," said Krueger.
With this promotion, people can buy a new car for about the same price or even less than a used car said, Krueger.
Krueger said they give multiple people free car appraisals every day, and when people hear the offer amount, many people take it and trade it up.
"Definitely a little bigger check in most people's pocket than what they probably thought their car was worth," said Krueger.
Just like many shortages of goods right now, Krueger said he doesn't know when his inventory of new cars will go back up again.