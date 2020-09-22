RICHLAND, WA- A new cereal restaurant is moving into Richland's Uptown Shopping Center.

Spoon Cereal Bar will be Eastern Washington's first self-serve cereal restaurant serving Tri-Cities customers.

The new 24-hour cereal bar will allow customers to fill their bowls with various cereals and toppings.

Co-owner Steve Lee, Kennewick's mayor pro-tem, and business owner said there will be something for everyone at any hour.

"We were thinking about what's a concept we can bring to town that would be fun, that would serve families with young kids, and at the same time a bar crowd," Lee said.

Lee said at least 100 cereal options in dispensers will be mounted to the wall and customers will be able to mix different options. Bowl prices will range from $3 to $5 and get more expensive the craftier you get.

"We can see a mom and two kids walk out for 10 bucks and have everyone had gotten something to eat. On the other end, you can see situations where someone can get extra toppings, extra drizzles, extra everything, and you can see someone spend $15-20 on a giant bowl of cereal," Lee said.

Spoon Cereal Bar will feature 75 kinds of cereal from around the country and feature rotating seasonal and limited-edition flavors. The bar will also feature 10 different milk and milk alternative options. Lee said he is even working on getting cereals in from overseas.

"We can always boast that we are offering at least 1000 options before you even start mixing cereals so its infinite possibilities if you want to start getting creative," Lee said.

When it came to choosing a spot, Lee said the Uptown location was the perfect fit for his new concept with it's a wide range of businesses.

"People are used to stopping in many different shops for one trip, they are used to walking around and they are used to seeing something quirky next to something more standard... We felt like the uptown was the best place in the Tri-Cities to try this concept out," Lee said.

Lee said he plans to open the new cereal bar before the holidays in hopes of bringing more people to the Tri-Cities.

"We want to make sure we can try to get this thing open for the holiday season so all of those cool kids that moved away can come back to the Tri-Cities and say 'oh man there's some new cool stuff here that reminds me of the big city I do enjoy living in' and maybe they will stay make our town even cooler," Lee said.

Spoon Cereal Bar will be located at the Uptown Shopping Center in Richland next to Lao Kitchen and Woo's Teriyaki.