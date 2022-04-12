New charging stations for electric vehicles are coming to eastern Washington

RICHLAND, Wash. -
Energy Northwest plans to install eight more charging options for electric vehicles along U.S. 12.
Energy Northwest is continuing their involvement in electric vehicle infrastructure that began in 2016.
In six years, EN has overseen the installation of 10 EV charging stations in central and eastern Washington.
Adding eight more charging stations along the White Pass Scenic Byway will bridge the gap between the eastern and western parts of the state.
The project is a collaboration among EN, Lewis County Public Utility District and Twin Transit, with support from the White Pass Scenic Byway organization and Benton REA.
Stations along the route will include at least one DC fast charger and one Level 2 charger at each site. Each location will also have a White Pass Scenic Byway interpretive sign highlighting nearby attractions and local information.
Once the stations are online, they will be listed for drivers to find on the PlugShare and mobile application. The stations are scheduled to be operational by the end of the year.
