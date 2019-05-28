RICHLAND, WA- After 61 years in an iconic building, Richland city hall has a new home. The new building is across the street from the old one and it combines three buildings into one. This new building will also allow citizens to be more involved in city government.
"The city council chambers are larger, there is better audio, more comfortable seating, better display materials," said Joe Schiessl the Parks and Public Facilities Director. "Citizens in Richland being able to participate more effectively with their government was an important objective in this project."
Another benefit of the new building is it won't cost Richland residents any new taxes.
"We are very patient very conservative with our financing so we paid off the city shops facility and used the revenue that was paying that debt over on to this one," said Schiessl.