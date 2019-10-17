New city transportation project may affect ballet school's future

Richland, Wash. - Some of you may have seen this Facebook post by the Tri Cities Academy of Ballet and Music on Monday. It asks people to comment on the City of Richland's online survey about the Regional North-South Travel Capacity Study.

The project is taking a look at improving traffic flow at multiple places, including the intersection of George Washington Way and Columbia Point.

If that happens, it could leave the academy with a future of uncertainty.

TCAB has a preschool, teaches music lessons, and gives back to the community.

"Mid Columbia Valley, which is part of TCAB, goes out to all the elementary schools, and performs there. We (also) go to nursing homes," TCAB parent and employee Karena Vandyke says.

For over 30 years, VanDyke says TCAB has made a difference-- not just for her, but also for her family.

"I grew up dancing here. My daughters both dance here. I've worked here," VanDyke says.

She would love to see improvements to traffic flow. The city is taking a look at adding traffic lanes and re-configuring the George Washington Way and Columbia Point Drive intersection.

"The bypass highway could use some more work over there. There's more pedestrians here. And it just seems like there's so many other viable options," VanDyke says.

Parents are worried the studio could be at risk, because this vague description leaves a lot of questions. It's unclear if the city would take the studio by eminent domain.

"I can't speak for all the parents but I feel generally that we're a family. And to take away such a community of dancers, and relationships with friends and arts, it would really just displace a whole lot of families." She added, "I feel that it would really be really tragic for such an amazing place to be taken out just so that we could save a couple minutes of traffic, especially when there's so many different options available."

The City of Richland Public Works Office says the George Washington Way Columbia Point intersection is just one of multiple project recommendations they could make to city council.

They say they should know which one they will make by the end of the year.

To learn more about the project you can go here.