YAKIMA, Wash. —
Yakima Valley College will launch multiple courses regarding Native American and Indigenous studies for the 2022-23 academic year, allowing students to explore the social, political and cultural issues within the communities.
“We serve students and have faculty members from several Native nations from across the United States,” said Jonathan Byrn, instructor of ethnic studies and American Indian and Indigenous studies. “This initiative serves to better represent them on campus and in our curriculum by providing education to both Native and non-Native students on the histories of Indigenous peoples in North America as well as issues faced by contemporary populations today. The courses also focus on regional histories and cultures here in Washington to better educate students about where they are and the issues facing Indigenous peoples here in their state.”
Washington state is the home of 29 federally-recognized Native nations; and YVC sits on Yakama Nation treaty land. Since Byrn joined the college faculty in 2019, he has helped develop the courses in an effort to offer Indigenous studies programs equivalent to four-year universities.
Three new classes will be offered:
- AIIS 101: Introduction to American Indian and Indigenous Studies
- An introduction to the interdisciplinary field that provides a historic and contemporary perspective of social, political and cultural issues that Indigenous peoples in North America face.
- AIIS 209: Native American History to 1815/AIIS 210: Native American History since 1815
- A two-part survey of Indigenous history in North America that examines major themes like colonialism, decolonization, treaty making, conflict, federal Indian policy, genocide, resistance, tribal sovereignty and self-determination.
- AIIS 202: Contemporary Issues of Native Nations
- A course that provides an understanding of the impacts of historical events and trauma, the resiliency of Native nations and the role of tribal sovereignty in the U.S., examining issues like natural resource management, missing and murdered Indigenous women and peoples, gaming, governance and international relations.
The courses were designed for a direct transfer program with the University of Washington, allowing students interested in a bachelor’s degree with a major or minor in American Indian and Indigenous Studies to easily transfer. There are further courses in development, according to Byrn. Eventually, there are hopes for additional direct transfer programs.
He said all students can benefit from the classes.
“Students working with Indigenous peoples in any capacity will benefit from the trainings and topics offered in the new AIIS courses as their specific focus will address issues that can be overlooked in general coursework,” said Byrn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.