CLE ELUM, Wash.-
Cle Elum-Roslyn High School's new Warriors logo was formally approved by the Education Committee of the Yakama Tribal Council on December 23rd and the Cle Elum-Roslyn School Board adopted it during the January 9th board meeting.
According to a press release announcing the new logo the Yakama Tribal Council passed a resolution allowing Cle Elum-Roslyn High School to remain as the home of the Warriors. However, the previous logo was not culturally accurate and needed to be redesigned.
The new arrowhead logo was designed by CERHS Alumni and graphic designer Charles “CJ” Strom Jr.
A community survey was conducted that allowed for community members and students (of all ages) the opportunity to select their preferred design. The arrowhead was selected by an overwhelming majority of the 755 community responses
"Using an arrowhead allows for us to honor community traditions by keeping a likeness to the mascot that we cherish, and also allowing us to respect culture and acknowledge the impact of characterizations," Strom said. "It also is inspired by the arrowhead silhouette of the Yakama Nation’s crest, an effort to show respect and gratitude for our partnership.”
According to today's press release the new state law HB 1356 requires school districts to work with local tribes (Yakama Nation) to help evaluate their imagery depicting Native Americans, and the mascot, to make sure it is representative (and not offensive) of local tribes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.