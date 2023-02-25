KENNEWICK, Wash. -
A Kennewick family are the new owners of a community market opening on the corner of W Clearwater and N Quillian.
The owners of the Restoration Community Market, Marlando Sparks and his wife Stephanie, say the market is a way for them to help the community.
Sparks and his wife say the biggest need they see in the community is food insecurity.
"The burden is on our community," says Sparks. "And we help in multiple areas."
The market offers three bags for each family: two bags of shelf stable food and one bag of fresh produce.
Sparks says, "Each bag weighs about 20 pounds."
Sparks tells me the food is free of charge for the people that need it, but they need to register with the store to help Sparks determine how much food is needed at the store.
"We ask them to register," says Sparks. "The only reason we ask them to register is because we need the data on the information, we need to provide food here."
Stephanie Sparks says food is not the only resource they offer at the store.
"We also carry a lot of housekeeping supplies," says Sparks. "A woman's brought a whole lot of jewelry. She's come multiple times."
Sparks says he couldn't do this without his family and his business partners.
Sparks says it doesn't matter to him who needs the help.
"We're going to love them. It doesn't matter what they look like," says Sparks. "Obviously when they come through that door, they have a need. So, we're not here to say we can't fill it. We can fill it with whatever we have."
