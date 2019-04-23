YAKIMA, WA - A new community outreach project is underway at the City of Yakima’s Harman Center. The veterans’ toiletry and clothing drive began this month and will continue through June 30.

“We will be accepting donations of new/gently used clothing for men, women, and children as well as new toiletries,” said Recreation Program Supervisor Leslie Richards. “The items will be provided to the Veteran’s Coalition.”

The Harman Center’s previous community outreach project ended last month. It involved knitting hats and blankets for premature newborns and chemotherapy patients. “More than 400 hats and over 45 blankets were made during our community knitting project,” Richards said.

The Harman Center is located at 101 North 65th Avenue.