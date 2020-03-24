RICHLAND, WA - There are two new confirmed cases at Bonaventure a senior living center in Richland. The first death in Benton County was a woman who lived in independent living there.
We know two others have tested positive for COVID-19. A woman who returned home from the hospital Monday night and is now in isolation. A man who is still in the hospital right now. An employee who had symptoms tested negative. Five other people who live in both assisted and independent living are waiting for results, three of which are currently hospitalized.