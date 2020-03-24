Bonaventure
 
 
 

RICHLAND, WA - There are two new confirmed cases at Bonaventure a senior living center in Richland. The first death in Benton County was a woman who lived in independent living there.

We know two others have tested positive for COVID-19. ​ A woman who returned home from the hospital Monday night and is now in isolation.​ A man who is still in the hospital right now.​ An employee who had symptoms tested negative.​ Five other people who live in both assisted and independent living are waiting for results, three of which are currently hospitalized.​

 
 
 

