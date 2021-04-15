PASCO, WA - A new vaccine site is coming to Tri-Cities. The Columbia Basin College testing site in Pasco will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines starting on Sunday from 8:30 am to 3:45pm.
Appointments for the site will open up on Friday through Prepmod.
Dr. Amy Person, Health Officer with the Benton Franklin Health District says it’s part of an effort to make vaccines available to populations at higher risk.
"Continuing to increase the number of persons vaccinated is going to be one of the key ways that we will continue to be able to remain in Phase 3, or advance to further phases," Person told NBC Right Now.
This comes after Franklin County continues to show an uptick in COVID-19 infection rates.
Now in order to stay in Phase 3 Franklin County needs to report less than 5 COVID-19 hospitalizations per week- right now we are seeing 3.
And as far as infection rates go metrics say we need to stay under 200 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, right now that number is 188 in Franklin County, but Dr. Person says we expect that to spike following Easter celebrations.
"Forward, we do know that Franklin County.. we will see that disease activity rate go back up above 200. Historically we see this in counties after holidays," Person said.
However, health officials want to remind us COVID-19 case rates are very much in our control.
"Rises in case rates will often return back to more normal rates if we stay vigilant, and if we continue to do the good work we’ve been doing in reducing transmission," said Person.