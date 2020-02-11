PASCO, WA - Cracking down on drugs is a dangerous job. Officers do not always know what they are dealing with and it can be even worse if they somehow ingest or touch it.

But a new device at the Franklin County Coroner's Office is helping them detect drugs faster, and more importantly, safer.

It is called TruNarc; a device that allows officers to scan a drug or substance without being exposed to it or waiting for test results to come back.

Curtis McGary, Franklin County Coroner, said the device has been around since the summer of 2019 and is already is making a huge difference.

"For one it's about safety for us, for law enforcement, and also it helps with the drug opioid issue," McGary said.

Not only is it safe, but it's fast. McGary said before TruNarc, departments would have to wait weeks or months to find out what a substance was. Now, it's minutes.

"We can take the machine on site, test it, and then the officers know what they are dealing with, and we know what we are dealing with so that way there's protection for everybody," McGary explained.

McGary said the device was purchased through a grant from the state which totaled over $25,000.

TruNarc can identify over 400 substances from cocaine, methamphetamine, to the most dangerous like fentanyl.

"Fentanyl is very dangerous; just a little whiff will put you down. This way they don't have to open up the bag... we can test it with them, they can find out what they are dealing with, then send it off to the state lab," McGary said.

There are only seven other TruNarc devices like this one in Washington state, but most of them are in western Washington. This makes Franklin County's device the only one in the Tri-Cities.

McGary said his office will share the device with other agencies in Benton County if they come in contact with a substance that might be dangerous.