New digital passport offers exclusive promotions for many Yakima Valley wineries

YAKIMA, Wash. —
Yakima Valley Tourism has announced a new free digital passport containing special offers for local wineries, the Yakima Valley Wine Pass. The pass is meant to promote local tourism, increase repeat trips and provide incentives and giveaways. It is developed through a partnership with Bandwango.
Over 20 wineries currently have promotions through the pass. It includes wineries in the Yakima area, Zillah, Prosser and Red Mountain wineries.
You can download the app to your phone or other device in order to receive discounts at participating wineries. The first 150 people who use the app at eight different wineries will win a free Yakima Valley Wine Country t-shirt.
Everyone who checks in to 14 different wineries within 120 days of starting their pass will be entered in a drawing to win a wine country getaway, worth an estimated $550.
Yakima Valley Tourism will also release a Yakima Valley Beer Pass and two other passports.
