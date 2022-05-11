New director announced for Tri-City Water Follies

TRI-CITIES, Wash. —
The Tri-City Water Follies board of directors announced the new Event Director following Kathy Powell will be Mark Williams. He has worked various sporting events, concerts, festivals, political events and has managed daily operations. The board acknowledged Williams’ teamwork, policy-setting skills and security and event experience.
“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to manage the largest signature event in the Tri-Cities,” said Tri-City Water Follies president, Hector Cruz. “Mark brings over 20 years of event management experience and industry knowledge to the Water Follies. His ability to cultivate strong long-term partnerships and his leadership style will help catapult the organization into the next part of our journey as we celebrate 56 years of hydroplane racing in the Tri-Cities.”
Williams will be trained by Powell during the 2022 race. The event won several awards during Powell’s time.
“I’m super proud of my tenure with the Tri-City Water Follies Association,” said Powell. “I’ve loved getting to know my community through sponsor and partner relationships, working with our municipalities and supporting agencies; and especially the Water Follies Board. I admit that the last 2 years have been a challenge and I’m so proud of how the organization managed to pull off the drive-in once in a lifetime Air Show 2020 and how we overcame ever changing obstacles to present the HAPO Air Show and Columbia Cup in 2021.”
This year’s Water Follies is sponsored by HAPO Community Credit Union from July 29-31.
