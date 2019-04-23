RICHLAND, WA - It has now been determined that a man charged with a 1979 murder acted alone, after DNA samples previously thought to be a second attacker was actually found to be the DNA of the forensic analyst who took vaginal swabs of the dead victim, contaminating the samples.

On November 5, 1979, Vicki Bridges was beaten to death in her Richland apartment with her two young children in the next bedroom. The sheet on the bed where Bridges was found had a seminal stain and different blood antigens. There were also blood antigens found in vaginal swabs taken during the autopsy.

Brian Skinner was one of the initial suspects, but because the crime happened before DNA testing, it was not possible to determine who killed Bridges.

In 1997, evidence was sent to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab for DNA testing. The DNA from the seminal stain on the sheet matched Skinner's DNA, but DNA from the vaginal swabs did not match Skinner, and the Crime Lab identified that DNA as Individual A. Because Skinner's DNA match was consistent with other evidence in the case, Skinner was charged with first degree murder.

At the trial, the jury heard the DNA evidence and the most logical theory regarding Individual A's DNA was that it belonged to someone who helped Skinner with the murder. However, when the Richland Police Department resubmitted the DNA evidence to the Washington State Crime Lab after recent improvements in DNA science, the Crime Lab found that Individual A's DNA belonged to the WSP Crime Lab forensic scientist who extracted the DNA from the vaginal swabs 22 years ago.

The WSP Crime Lab continues to take steps to avoid contamination of DNA samples; however, there are rare situations where contamination may occur, which is why the Crime Lab has DNA profiles of scientists who test DNA samples.

Based on the recent DNA results, the Richland Police Department and Benton County Prosecutor's Office have concluded that Skinner alone murdered Vicki Bridges.