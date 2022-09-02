WASHINGTON, D.C.-
The United States Department of Energy (DOE) has released its first ever Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Strategic Plan.
The Strategic Plan emphasizes the DOE's commitment to creating a workplace that celebrates Americans of all backgrounds. It outlines actions to be taken to sustain an inclusive and accessible work environment by strengthening recruitment, retention and promotion, while removing barriers to advancement.
The DOE's plan supports President Biden's Executive Order 14035, reaffirming that the American workforce is strongest when it reflects the diversity of the communities it serves.
"President Biden has assembled an Administration that effectively represents the diversity of America and brings together people of various perspectives, cultures and backgrounds to ensure policies benefit those living in all corners of this country," said Jennifer M. Granholm, U.S. Secretary of Energy.
The DOE will report annually on the implementation of its Strategic Plan for diversity.
The plan includes:
Reestablishing an Office for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accountability within the DOE.
Addressing underrepresentation and improving outreach, recruitment, and hiring.
Training on equitability and inclusion.
Establish a new gender identity policy.
