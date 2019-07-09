PASCO, WA - Pasco Police are looking for suspects after a new restaurant in downtown Pasco was burglarized Sunday night.

Havana Cafe in the 400 block of W. Lewis St. was burglarized sometime between Sunday night and Monday afternoon, Pasco Police say, after someone forced entry through the alleyway door.

Upholstery was found slashed, walls had been spray painted, and appliances were damaged.

Havana Cafe had just opened in April of 2019.

Anyone with info about this case is urged to contact either Detective Corey Smith at smithc@pasco-wa.gov, call Dispatch at (509)628-0333, or contact downtown ARO Carlos Santiago at his office or at santiagoc@pasco-wa.gov about case PP19-20673 Burglary.