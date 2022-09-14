New family resource center hosts open house and resource fair

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The United Family Center (UFC) is hosting an Open House and Community Resource Fair on September 23 to kick-off the opening of its latest location in Kennewick on Canal Drive. The center is aimed at offering quality family services, early childhood learning and behavioral health care for children and their families.
Community members can tour the new facility, meet UFC staff and attend mini presentations on the offered services. Staff will offer presentations on depression, drug addiction, alcoholism, stress, anxiety, trauma, other issues and the accompanying UFC services.
UFC has facilities in Grandview and Spokane, and partners with nearby school districts to offer services for students.
“United Family Center offers various behavioral health services for families and individuals and strives on fully integrating mental health and substance use disorder services under one roof…” said the press release. “They are quickly positioning themselves to be one of the leading behavioral health agencies in the region and are constantly evolving and enriching their programs to meet the needs of the communities they serve.”
You can attend the open house and resource fair from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on September 23 at 333 W Canal Drive.
