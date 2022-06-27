COLUMBIA RIVER - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has completely banned activities that are likely to start a fire from national refuges in the Mid-Columbia River Fire Zone due to extreme fire conditions.
"With the increase in vegetation, this fire season has the potential for larger, more devastating wildfires that are difficult to fight," said USFWS Fire Management Officer, John Janak. "So far this year, we've been lucky, but in these conditions, that can change in an instant with one careless action."
While campfires and fireworks are always banned, visitors cannot use any fire now, including cooking stoves and charcoal briquettes. You cannot smoke outside an enclosed vehicle, or toss anything burning (including cigarettes) somewhere it can start a fire. To operate any kind of motor, you must get approval and have a working spark arrester.
Visitors are asked to be mindful of where they park, being sure not to park on top of tall grass. Many fires are started by people pulling over onto vegetation, and the hot metal from their car igniting it.
Land included in the area are the Hanford Reach National Monument and the National Wildlife Refuges of Columbia, Cold Springs, Conboy Lake, McKay Creek, McNary, Toppenish and Umatilla.
The ban begins June 38 and ends after September 30. Violation of the bans can lead to a fine, imprisonment or both.
