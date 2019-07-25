PASCO, WA - A brand new $214,565 patrol boat is making its debut this weekend at the Water Follies.

This is the newest addition to Franklin County's fleet: the Fast Response Patrol Boat.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office paid for half of it with the help of the Federal Emergency Management Port Security Grant. The remaining funds for the purchase are from the Sheriff's Office Boat Safety Fund.

This new boat is equipped with a side scan sonar and thermal imaging to help the sheriff's office during search and rescue missions.

It also has equipment to help fight fires, a pump to bail vessels taking on water and a tow line reel to tow stranded boats. At the end of the day all of this means more protection for the community.

"More coverage which means more protection for the citizens," says Captain Monty Huber, Franklin County Sheriff's Office. "More opportunities for successful search and rescue missions."

This boat is a big upgrade from the last one, which was just a normal recreational boat turned into a patrol boat. This one is custom-made for law enforcement... but the old patrol boat will still be used for backup whenever they need it.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is also partnering with the Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Pasco Police Department to operate the boat. This means there will always be three officers on it, except during large events like Water Follies when in general there are more patrol boats on the water.

This year they expect there to be at least 10 patrol boats from different agencies out on the water.