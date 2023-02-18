New free dump program for Prosser residents coming March 2023

PROSSER, Wash. – A new free dump voucher program is coming to Prosser residents!
Beginning March 2023, the Transfer Station Voucher Program will allow Prosser residents with an active utility account to throw away a load of trash for free at the City’s Transfer Station.
The voucher will be good for one load, allowing residents to gather all of their trash and plan a trip for a day that works for them, according to a press release from the City of Prosser.
To use their voucher, residents will need to bring the original voucher, a valid Washington State ID and proof of residency, like a utility bill.
For more information and a full list of frequently asked questions, call (509) 786-2332 or visit www.cityofprosser.com.
