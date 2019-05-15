New garbage collection dates for WM Kennewick customers

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Effective the week of May 13th, many Kennewick Waste Management customers will have a new garbage collection day.
Waste Management has already sent letters to those customers who will have a change.If you want to confirm your route area, please review the New Service Route Map.
Waste Management of Kennewick is adjusting their routes to accommodate the growth of the city while still meeting the state directed commercial driving limits. The route changes will affect about 8,700 customer accounts or 41% of the total 21,125 accounts.
For additional information or if you miss a collection due to the new schedule, please visit Waste Management’s website or call 1-877-466-4668.