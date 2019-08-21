RICHLAND, WA ‒ Gesa Credit Union has announced the Gesa Local Heroes Affinity Debit Card Program, supporting first responders, veterans, and teachers.

Gesa’s Local Heroes Affinity Debit Card Program earns money for law enforcement, firefighters, veterans, and teachers each time a cardholder swipes their Gesa Visa® Local Heroes Debit Card. These cards join Gesa’s 13 current Affinity Debit Cards which to date have raised over $300,000 for Washington schools and youth sports.

“First responders, veterans, and educators are the backbone of our community. They help our neighbors in times of need, they are our heroes in times of crisis, and they are mentors helping to shape our children’s future,” said Don Miller, President and CEO of Gesa Credit Union. “We are proud to help our members honor these local heroes through Gesa’s program.”

With every swipe of a Local Heroes Debit Card, Gesa will make a small donation to the Local Heroes Fund at Gesa. The money raised from these cards will be used to fund grants for fire departments, police departments, teachers groups, and veterans’ organizations, or those who support them, throughout the state of Washington.

Organizations interested in applying for a grant are encouraged to apply online at www.gesa.com/local-heroes during the grant funding window. A call for grants will be announced annually by Gesa, at a later date.

Local Heroes Affinity Debit Cards are available exclusively at Gesa Credit Union. These cards are free to Gesa members with a checking account and there is no fee for members to switch their card to any of the Local Hero designs.