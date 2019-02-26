TRI-CITIES, WA - A new grant now has local law enforcement agencies working closely with Lourdes Health to tackle mental health outreach in the community.

The grant funds a Mobile Outreach Team, pairing behavioral health clinicians with law enforcement entities. Lourdes Counseling Center provides trained, Mobile Outreach Professionals to each department in Kennewick, Pasco and Richland.

Mobile Outreach Professionals respond in tandem with law enforcement to behavioral health crisis calls in the community, and are available to surrounding areas as requested.